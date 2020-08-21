Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s earnings. Standex Int’l posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex Int’l.

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,590. The firm has a market cap of $726.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

