State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133,817 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after purchasing an additional 390,253 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in State Street by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $4,238,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 1,137.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in State Street by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. 1,615,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

