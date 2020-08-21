Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Short Interest Down 43.5% in July

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,600 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the July 15th total of 921,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

NASDAQ SMRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 953,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,896,514. Stein Mart has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market cap of $4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 378.31%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO D Hunt Hawkins sold 370,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $55,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,038.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jay Stein sold 5,090,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,249,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,753,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stein Mart by 2,052.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 245,426 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stein Mart in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stein Mart by 376.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 605,899 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

