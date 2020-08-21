Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after buying an additional 161,410 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Steris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,165. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.77. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.