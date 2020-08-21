Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 102,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,171. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

