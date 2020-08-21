Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $543,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,876. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.