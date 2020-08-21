Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 73,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $126.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

