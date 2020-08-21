Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.03.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $161.60. 292,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $162.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.