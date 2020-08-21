Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.38. 81,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,431. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

