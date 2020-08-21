SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMMT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,800. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.64. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

