SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.