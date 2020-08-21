SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Short Interest Update

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the July 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SNDE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 15,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,246. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.23. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The energy company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.40). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.