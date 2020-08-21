Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 19,115 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,628. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

