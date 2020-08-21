Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.75.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.82. 24,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

