Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. 206,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,448. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

