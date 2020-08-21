Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $20,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,734 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $4,695,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 174,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 233.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 126,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.84. 934,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

