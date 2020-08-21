TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,680 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $7,078,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. 13,725,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,779,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.