Total SA (EPA:FP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Total SA (EPA:FP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.15 ($47.23).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

EPA:FP traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €32.52 ($38.26). 5,016,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.92. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

