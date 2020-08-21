Traceability Chain Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 65.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $699,033.37 and approximately $116.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00088279 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00277757 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001835 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007618 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

