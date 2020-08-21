Traders Buy High Volume of CommVault Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,522 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,734% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 618.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

