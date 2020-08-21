Traders Buy High Volume of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,865 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $351,372,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,490,000 after buying an additional 507,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 49.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,246,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,240,000 after buying an additional 412,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 90,033 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $97.35.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

