Traders Buy High Volume of Macquarie Infrastructure Put Options (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,333 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,233% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,868. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.46. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.