Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,091 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,884% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 151,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. KBR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400,958 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 7,960.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KBR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,070,000 after acquiring an additional 826,838 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,567,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 776,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.