Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,091 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,884% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.
Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 151,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. KBR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400,958 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 7,960.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KBR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,070,000 after acquiring an additional 826,838 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,567,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 776,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
