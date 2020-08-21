Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 222,024 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average volume of 35,241 call options.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura cut their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $153.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit