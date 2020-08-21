TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

