TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Up 35.9% in July

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRXC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRXC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,903. TransEnterix has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the first quarter worth $619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransEnterix by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TransEnterix by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 64,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TransEnterix in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in TransEnterix in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

