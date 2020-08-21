Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Travelers Companies by 465.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,638. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.