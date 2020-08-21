TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded TRAVIS PERKINS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY remained flat at $$14.12 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

