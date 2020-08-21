Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,309,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $191.57. 2,049,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $195.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

