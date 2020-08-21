Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,802. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $195.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

