UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.15. 134,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,114. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $299.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

