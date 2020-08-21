Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Hits $33.31 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00028713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, IDEX, Exrates and CoinExchange. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $33.31 million and $11.16 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.05279526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, Exrates, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

