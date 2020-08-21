USDJ (USDJ) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.40 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $232,861.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.01714978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00191122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00146166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 4,410,565 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.