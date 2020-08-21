Vantage Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.80 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

