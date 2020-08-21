Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 33,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,670,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

