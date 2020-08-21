Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,034,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,606,000 after purchasing an additional 105,996 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 43,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 206,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 55,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 11,058,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544,639. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

