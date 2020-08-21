Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,948,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,465. The company has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

