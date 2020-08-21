Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Up 35.7% in July

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ remained flat at $$1.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 206,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,776. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on VGZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (up from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,299,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 5.19% of Vista Gold worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

