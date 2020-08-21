Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT opened at $130.57 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.36.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

