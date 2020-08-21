Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $2,280,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,670,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of -206.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

