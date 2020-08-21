Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,330 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 60.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,030,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,925 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,593,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 141.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 710,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,112,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

