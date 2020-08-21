Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545,903 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.85. 2,062,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $341.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

