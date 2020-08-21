Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,503,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.