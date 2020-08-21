Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,077,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 385,630 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,216,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 41,683.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 317,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 317,208 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 572.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 328,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 279,415 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 168.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,177 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.