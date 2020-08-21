Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $165.39 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522,760 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 4.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $165,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCHE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,799. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

