Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.90. 331,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

