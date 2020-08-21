Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 81.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Okta by 33.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Okta by 201.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Okta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $208.39. 1,050,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,770. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $226.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average of $166.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of -115.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

