Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 179,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,260,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. The company had a trading volume of 795,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,900 shares of company stock worth $1,606,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

