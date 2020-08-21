Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 514.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 58,488 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 385,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

