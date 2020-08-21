Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,039 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.46. The company had a trading volume of 721,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $229.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

