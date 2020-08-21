Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 248,934 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 248,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. 3,518,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,693. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

